Greene King & Iceland among firms having to shut workplaces

Pub chain Greene King and supermarket Iceland are among several firms currently having to close down shops and pubs due to staff shortages caused by staff having to self-isolate by the NHS COVID-19 app. This is being referred to as the ‘pingdemic’.

Greene King confirmed that it had been forced to close 33 of its pubs in the last week due to staff self-isolating, whilst Iceland stated that up to 1,000 of its staff have currently been ordered to isolate, after being ‘pinged’ by the app, as reported by the BBC.