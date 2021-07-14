HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
Driving Digital Futures
Stream Now

Covid & Suez Canal | HR's role in futureproofing the construction industry

According to the founder of design and construction firm Beam Development, leaning into dramatic change is the only way for the industry to survive, he tells myGrapevine+...
20 hours ago||By | 5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR's role in futureproofing the construction industry

In this myGrapevine+ exclusive, explore how the construction industry intends to use HR's particular skills to circumvent massive change:

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?
How do the coronavirus vaccines change HR practice?
Pandemic | How do the coronavirus vaccines change HR practice?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR trends for 2021 revealed
Predictions | HR trends for 2021 revealed
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Has remote working ended workplace romances? 
Romance | Has remote working ended workplace romances? 
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence