Was Bumble's approach the right way to manage wellbeing?

In mid-June, it was revealed that the dating app Bumble would be closed for one week to give its entire workforce time off to destress and recharge.
In a now-deleted tweet, the employer’s Head of Content praised the Chief Executive’s decision to give staff this paid time off.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.