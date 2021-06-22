Bumble closes ENTIRE business for week to tackle 'collective burnout'

The dating app Bumble has closed for one week to give its circa 700-strong workforce a needed break to destress and recharge.
According to Sky News, in a now-deleted tweet, the employer’s head of content praised the firm’s Chief Executive Whitney Wolfe Herd’s decision to give staff this paid time off.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.