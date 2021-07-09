HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
What HR can learn from Iceland's four-day week success

Following the success of Iceland's four-day work week trial, the concept of a shorter working week is back in the spotlight - so what should HR know?

In this week's episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine Digital Media to talk through possible ways that this could benefit everything the people function looks after. The pair also share insights from a legal expert about challenges and considerations for employers.

