What Iceland's four-day work week trial could mean for HR

The biggest working trial of a four-day working week has been dubbed an ‘overwhelming success’ by researchers, according to reports published by The Independent.
According to reports, the trial of a four-day working week concept was tested out in Iceland, where more than one per cent of the working population, or 2,500 people, took part by cutting working hours to 35-36 hours with no reduction in pay.
