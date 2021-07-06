TransUnion UK's CHRO reveals wellbeing thinking behind 'Flexible Fridays'

‘Flexible Fridays’ is one of the latest initiatives launched by TransUnion UK to continue its wellbeing support to staff during the coronavirus crisis.
Running throughout July and August, UK staff at the credit reporting agency are being empowered to make Friday afternoons their own – either to focus on personal development, a pet project, or simply to have some downtime.
