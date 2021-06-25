HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
29th June & 6th July 2021
FREE to Register

BBC exclusive | Why the broadcaster chose a 'job share' approach for their top HR role

In this in-depth myGrapevine+ exclusive, Wendy Aslett and Rachel Currie, BBC Group HR Director, dive into why they want to share the benefits of job sharing and true flexibility - revealing how it works in practice...
3 days ago||By Lauren| 9 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why the broadcaster chose a 'job share' approach for their top HR role

In this in-depth myGrapevine+ exclusive, Wendy Aslett and Rachel Currie, BBC Group HR Director, dive into:

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on…

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?
How do the coronavirus vaccines change HR practice?
Pandemic | How do the coronavirus vaccines change HR practice?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR trends for 2021 revealed
Predictions | HR trends for 2021 revealed
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Has remote working ended workplace romances? 
Romance | Has remote working ended workplace romances? 
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence