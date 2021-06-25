HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
HR Technology 3.0
29th June & 6th July 2021
FREE to Register

Ricoh exclusive | People Director reveals why you've just got to keep talking to managers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
People Director reveals why you've just got to keep talking to managers

There’s a lot of focus on managerial capability right now. With drastic changes to the world of work over the last year and a half, the role of team lead is set to evolve to a similar degree.

Managers are now expected to become the first point of contact in ensuring employees are well, a way for senior leadership to understand the culture of the company and, increasingly, as remote-first or hybrid modes of working become more commonplace, those who create the structures of work itself.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

What is the top destination for working abroad remotely?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

VIDEO FEATURE | What is the top destination for working abroad remotely?

Video
Watch Now
Prevention is better than cure - keeping employees well and in work
Legal & General
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing | Prevention is better than cure - keeping employees well and in work

Insight
6 mins read
Improving the digital employee experience
Applaud
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Improving the digital employee experience

Magazine
3 mins read
The best workplaces for staff to grow careers revealed
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Barclays & Tesco | The best workplaces for staff to grow careers revealed

News
3 mins read
The future of work is hybrid – But how do we keep it human?
Huler
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The future of work is hybrid – But how do we keep it human?

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Take a people-centric approach to performance management
OpenBlend
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Take a people-centric approach to performance management

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence