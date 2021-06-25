People Director reveals why you've just got to keep talking to managers

There’s a lot of focus on managerial capability right now. With drastic changes to the world of work over the last year and a half, the role of team lead is set to evolve to a similar degree.

Managers are now expected to become the first point of contact in ensuring employees are well, a way for senior leadership to understand the culture of the company and, increasingly, as remote-first or hybrid modes of working become more commonplace, those who create the structures of work itself.