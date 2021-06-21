How to support staff coming out at work

June marks Pride Month around the world; an event that not only celebrates LGBT+ people, but one that pushes for greater awareness and equality for individuals from within the community. However, HR should be aware that, despite events such as Pride Month, the workplace can still be a daunting and hostile prospect for members of the LGBT+ community – especially when coming out.

For example, the results of a survey by HRC Foundation, which polled employees across the nation, found that 46% of LGBT+ people remain closeted at their workplaces for fear of being verbally or physically abused as a result. What’s more, the research found that this percentage has largely remained unchanged for the past decade.