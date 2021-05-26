Why aren't all staff offered paid leave after a miscarriage?

Over the last few weeks, several UK employers have announced that they will offer paid leave to staff who have been affected by the loss of a pregnancy.
Online bank Monzo announced that it would give either partner up to ten days of paid leave if they lose a child due to miscarriage, abortion or stillbirth, regardless of where in the pregnancy timeline it occurs. Separately, Channel 4 announced the launch of its ‘Pregnancy Loss Policy’. The TV network’s scheme has been designed to support staff through pregnancy loss - which includes, but is not limited to, miscarriage, stillbirth and abortion.
Upgrade to access
This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.
myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.
- Access to exclusive member-only content including:
- The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
- Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
- Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
- Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.