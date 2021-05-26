Why aren't all staff offered paid leave after a miscarriage?

Over the last few weeks, several UK employers have announced that they will offer paid leave to staff who have been affected by the loss of a pregnancy.

Online bank Monzo announced that it would give either partner up to ten days of paid leave if they lose a child due to miscarriage, abortion or stillbirth, regardless of where in the pregnancy timeline it occurs. Separately, Channel 4 announced the launch of its ‘Pregnancy Loss Policy’. The TV network’s scheme has been designed to support staff through pregnancy loss - which includes, but is not limited to, miscarriage, stillbirth and abortion.