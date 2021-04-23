Upskilling | Bonhams' CPO on why it wants to 'really invest in our people'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Bonhams' CPO on why it wants to 'really invest in our people'

The coronavirus pandemic has put a stop to in-person meetings for more than a year now, which has meant that learning and development (L&D) opportunities have been halted among workplaces.

Based on observations from McKinsey, in Europe around 100% of in-person programmes from March to June 30, 2020, were postponed or cancelled, indicating that development opportunities have taken a backseat in light of the crisis.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

 Corporate giants are 'turbocharging' online learning - will it last?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The PayPal Approach |  Corporate giants are 'turbocharging' online learning - will it last?

Feature
6 mins read
Which do learners prefer?
CrossKnowledge
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

eLearning vs Face to face | Which do learners prefer?

Insight
4 mins read
Does your training take up too much of your colleagues' time?
Bundle
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Does your training take up too much of your colleagues' time?

Magazine
3 mins read
What are the most in-demand skills firms are looking for?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

2021 | What are the most in-demand skills firms are looking for?

News
4 mins read
Strategic Talent Management for the post-Covid world
SD Worx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Strategic Talent Management for the post-Covid world

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Building the case for investing in tech training and talent
QA UK
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building the case for investing in tech training and talent

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence