Has HR succeeded or failed to create recognition throughout coronavirus?

The significance of recognition within the workplace has continued to be a key metric in HR-focussed research for many years. Forming an essential part of any HR team’s wellbeing strategy, many studies have proven just how important recognising the work and dedication of employees can be.

SurveyMonkey statistics found that 63% of employees who feel that they are recognised are unlikely to be searching for a new job as a result; OGO research stated that 40% of workers would invest more energy into their work if they were recognised more often; 50% of employees believe that being thanked by a leader improves relationships and builds trust, according to the Cicero Group.