HR tips for re-engaging furloughed employees

On April 12, 2021, outdoor dining and non-essential shops reopened, forming the next step in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown.

With many employees heading back to a central place of work this week, it is likely that some have been out of a traditional work routine for some time and placed on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) – more commonly referred to as furlough.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine, to talk about re-engaging furloughed staff when they return to work.

The pair talk through some of the challenges that those on furlough may have faced amid the pandemic, as well as share HR tips for re-engaging them upon their return.