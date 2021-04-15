Pure Planet | Co-Founder shares 5 'pandemic points of pride'

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Co-Founder shares 5 'pandemic points of pride'

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year, businesses have been forced to adapt to new ways of working. During this time of experimentation, employers and leaders have learnt things, some of which they want to keep post-pandemic. Below, Steven Day, Co-Founder at Pure Planet, charts his ‘pandemic points of pride’ with HR Grapevine.

Read on to find out more.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

CEO of The Up Group on long-term impact of pandemic
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Leader Series | CEO of The Up Group on long-term impact of pandemic

Video
Watch Now
Survey reveals the dramatic impact of remote people management
Actus
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Virtual workplace | Survey reveals the dramatic impact of remote people management

Insight
4 mins read
Leading from a distance: The future of work post-COVID
Ken Blanchard
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Leading from a distance: The future of work post-COVID

Magazine
5 mins read
Duvet days & 'pawternity leave' among 'top work perks' for 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

REVEALED | Duvet days & 'pawternity leave' among 'top work perks' for 2021

News
3 mins read
Is Public Sector Performance Management due an appraisal?
Clear Review
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Is Public Sector Performance Management due an appraisal?

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Shaping the Post-COVID Future
London School of Economics and Political Science
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Shaping the Post-COVID Future

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence