A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
Register for Free

Equality | 5 ways firms can become more LGBT+ inclusive

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
5 ways firms can become more LGBT+ inclusive

In 2021, promoting diversity and inclusion within the workforce forms the basis of any strong company. Despite this, it seems that many groups still face adversity in the workplace. As data has pointed towards, one of the groups is the LGBT+ community.

According to Catalyst, one-fifth of LGBT+ workers have experienced discrimination within the workplace based on their sexual orientation; 22% have not been equally paid or promoted at the same rate as their peers and 53% have been the subject of offensive ‘jokes’ in the workplace.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why THIS is driving applications in female senior leaders
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Significant change' | Why THIS is driving applications in female senior leaders

Feature
3 mins read
Shedding light on inclusion, mental health and connection
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Virtual entertainment | Shedding light on inclusion, mental health and connection

Insight
4 mins read
Making 2021 about diversity
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Star Interview | Making 2021 about diversity

Magazine
8 mins read
'HR must promote inclusion without exception'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Weetabix HRD | 'HR must promote inclusion without exception'

News
3 mins read
Today’s best kept secret to boost your talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Today’s best kept secret to boost your talent

Webinar
Watch On Demand
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence