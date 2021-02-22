5 ways firms can become more LGBT+ inclusive

In 2021, promoting diversity and inclusion within the workforce forms the basis of any strong company. Despite this, it seems that many groups still face adversity in the workplace. As data has pointed towards, one of the groups is the LGBT+ community.

According to Catalyst, one-fifth of LGBT+ workers have experienced discrimination within the workplace based on their sexual orientation; 22% have not been equally paid or promoted at the same rate as their peers and 53% have been the subject of offensive ‘jokes’ in the workplace.