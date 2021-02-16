Inside the UK's 'Best Place to Work in 2021'

In January, Salesforce was crowned the UK’s ‘Best Place to Work in 2021’ as part of Glassdoor’s annual ranking. The software firm took the top spot, fighting off competition from tech giants including Facebook and Apple with an overall company rating of 4.5 out of five.

Perhaps even more impressive than this is the fact that the software firm ranked as the ‘Best Place to Work’ in five countries (US, Canada, UK, France and Germany) in Glassdoor’s Employee Choice Awards – which are based on the anonymous input of employees – suggesting that the firm is doing something right both in the UK and overseas.