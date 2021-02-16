A new kind of HR
16th & 23rd March 2021
Register for Free

Salesforce | Inside the UK's 'Best Place to Work in 2021'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Inside the UK's 'Best Place to Work in 2021'

In January, Salesforce was crowned the UK’s ‘Best Place to Work in 2021’ as part of Glassdoor’s annual ranking. The software firm took the top spot, fighting off competition from tech giants including Facebook and Apple with an overall company rating of 4.5 out of five.

Perhaps even more impressive than this is the fact that the software firm ranked as the ‘Best Place to Work’ in five countries (US, Canada, UK, France and Germany) in Glassdoor’s Employee Choice Awards – which are based on the anonymous input of employees – suggesting that the firm is doing something right both in the UK and overseas.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • News and feature articles from across all our websites.
  • Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an acccount yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why HR should still reward staff this Christmas
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Thank you' | Why HR should still reward staff this Christmas

Feature
4 mins read
Inspiring your people from their kitchen
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | Inspiring your people from their kitchen

Insight
8 mins read
THESE organisations have a clear purpose
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Stats & Trends | THESE organisations have a clear purpose

Magazine
6 mins read
CEO reveals his biggest leadership mistakes
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

BrewDog | CEO reveals his biggest leadership mistakes

News
5 mins read
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence