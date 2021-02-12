Exclusive Q&A with Chief People Officer at Nationwide

Leadership during the pandemic has been tough. This is why it is a privilege for myGrapevine+ to sit down with Jane Hanson, Chief People Officer at Nationwide, to talk about:

Managing inclusion during the pandemic

How to keep diversity at the top of the agenda,

What blocks change

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to read on...