Apprenticeships & cultivating the talent pipeline

Apprenticeships are an efficient and practical route into the workplace, with numerous major employers in the UK such as Virgin Media, BT, Barclays, the BBC and JP Morgan all spearheading schemes. However, whilst the benefits for apprentices are numerous, what is in it for the businesses?
In line with National Apprenticeship Week, Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine answers that very question…
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- News and feature articles from across all our websites.
- Exclusive content only available on myGrapevine.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.