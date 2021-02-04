Season 7

NEW PODCAST | How has the pandemic impacted apprenticeships?

How has the pandemic impacted apprenticeships?

Between February 8th and 14th, it is National Apprenticeship Week. This is a time where the topic of apprenticeships is under the spotlight and a light is shone on the work being done by both employers and employees around the country.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Daniel Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media, to talk about apprenticeships. The pair talk about the benefits of apprenticeships, how they have been impacted by the pandemic and what can be done to mitigate this.

