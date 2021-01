According to Achievers Workforce Institute, listening to staff members is crucial as this allows employers to gather feedback, recognise problems and come up with solutions to some of these problems.

In this special edition of the podcast – and part of a series we are bringing to you in partnership with Achievers – Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Dr Natalie Baumgartner, Chief Workforce Scientist at Achievers, to talk about leveraging employee voice. The pair talk about the importance of listening to staff and the knock-on effect this can have on employee engagement. With one way of listening to staff being through surveys, the pair share best practise tips on surveying employees.

About Achievers

Achievers wants to build engagement that makes a difference. With solutions to employee recognition and employee voice, the company wants to change the way the world works by leveraging the science behind behaviour change to deliver sustainable, data-driven business results anywhere in the world.

Interested in hearing more? You can check out the rest of the series here - created in partnership with Achievers.

This podcast episode was inspired by the 2020 Culture Report.