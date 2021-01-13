Exclusive Q&A with Head of Board Practise at Eton Bridge Partners

Exclusive video interview with talent and business expert, giving insight into the shape of the talent attraction market post Brexit. Includes:

Insight into senior talent trends

The impact Brexit will have both on senior talent moving and subsequent business plans

Expert answers from Louise Chaplin, Head of Board Practice at Eton Bridge Partners

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. Upgrade to myGrapevine+ to watch on...