Avoiding tension when reintegrating furloughed staff

October marks the end of the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) which will see employees return to the workplace, likely thanks to the help of the recently announced Job Support Scheme, which has been designed to protect viable jobs in businesses who are facing lower demand over the winter months due to the pandemic.
While these schemes will help to bring staff back to the workplace, tension may have started to build between employees who have continued working and those who have been left to their own devices as a result of being placed on furlough. Research from the ONS revealed that on September 20, 2020, 9.6million employees in the UK were placed on the scheme, clearly indicating the high volume of workers who have been left without work. But for those employees who have been asked to continue working throughout this time, it is possible that a bad taste could be left in their mouths.
Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account
- Personalise your topic feed
- Free access to premium content
- One-click registration for webinars and downloads
- Save your favourites
- Exclusive offers
Welcome Back
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.