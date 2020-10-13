HR Technology 2.0
3rd & 4th Nov 2020
FREE to Register

Technology | The Age of Agility

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The Age of Agility

Find all the key findings from Thomson’s latest report ‘The age of agility: Flexible, adaptable and resilient benefits’ 2020/21 report in one place, in their new Executive summary.

With exclusive industry insights, the summary provides a bite-sized chapter-by-chapter overview of the shifting objectives of over 500 HR and benefit professionals at multinational organizations and 2000 global employees.

Download the Executive summary for:

  • An introduction to the latest HR tech trends by leading HR analyst Josh Bersin

  • A word from our Co-founder and Managing Director Chris Bruce on staying agile, resilient and connected in the new normal

  • An outline of the six main chapters focusing on the top priorities and strategies for HR and benefit professionals over the next 12 months

Get the summary

You might also like

Innovation generation: Priorities for EMEA
Infographic | Innovation generation: Priorities for EMEA
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Promoted by
Thomsons Online Benefits

Thomsons Online Benefits is a SaaS provider of global employee benefits and employee engagement software. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career. Thomsons’ award-winning platform, Darwin™, is the global market leader for automated employee benefits administration. With over 2.8 million lives on Darwin, it connects employees with their benefits in over 100 countries and 36 languages.

020 3328 4000
Thomsons Online Benefits
thomsons.com
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence