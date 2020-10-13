Find all the key findings from Thomson’s latest report ‘The age of agility: Flexible, adaptable and resilient benefits’ 2020/21 report in one place, in their new Executive summary.

With exclusive industry insights, the summary provides a bite-sized chapter-by-chapter overview of the shifting objectives of over 500 HR and benefit professionals at multinational organizations and 2000 global employees.

Download the Executive summary for:

An introduction to the latest HR tech trends by leading HR analyst Josh Bersin

A word from our Co-founder and Managing Director Chris Bruce on staying agile, resilient and connected in the new normal

An outline of the six main chapters focusing on the top priorities and strategies for HR and benefit professionals over the next 12 months

Get the summary