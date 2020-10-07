People head reflects on growing demand for D&I roles

Topics such as L&D, culture and employee wellbeing are all priorities for HR teams to manage within an organisation, and the same can be said for diversity and inclusion (D&I). For some time, D&I has been a focal point on the HR agenda, with leaders all looking for new and innovative ways to promote better diversity within an organisation.

But it’s not just crucial for employers, a plethora of research has also shown that employees care a great deal about D&I. For example, previous Glassdoor research found that more than half of employees think their company should be doing more to increase diversity among its workforce. Similarly, jobseekers are also concerned about diversity, as Glassdoor’s data also found that 67% believe a diverse workforce is an important factor when evaluating companies and job offers.