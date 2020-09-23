Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing
All sessions
available now
Watch on Demand
Season 6

NEW PODCAST | Remote work director: Do you need one?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Remote work director: Do you need one?

Working from home has been a headline issue for HR during 2020 and one that hit headlines earlier this week when the UK Government said that office workers in England should work from home if they can to slow the spread of the virus.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine sits down with Daniel Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media to talk about working from home in the long run and whether this needs specific management. The pair discuss the recent news around why the Silicon Valley giant Facebook is recruiting for a ‘Remote Work Director’. In addition, the pair speak to an employment lawyer, as well as two seasoned HR practitioners, to find out whether employers need someone to exclusively head up teams of staff who are working from home.

Working from home long term: good or bad?

Up Next:

PODCAST | Working from home long term: good or bad?

You might also like

How HR can support lockdown mental health
PODCAST | How HR can support lockdown mental health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can master comms in a crisis
PODCAST | How HR can master comms in a crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Related Content

What does HR need to know when bringing staff back?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Flexible furlough' | What does HR need to know when bringing staff back?

Feature
4 mins read
'Reluctant returners': Managing absence post-lockdown
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Return to work | 'Reluctant returners': Managing absence post-lockdown

Insight
3 mins read
Keeping a strong culture when working remote
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Star Interview | Keeping a strong culture when working remote

Magazine
9 mins read
3 ways to get ahead when WFH
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Career progression | 3 ways to get ahead when WFH

News
4 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence