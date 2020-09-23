Remote work director: Do you need one?

Working from home has been a headline issue for HR during 2020 and one that hit headlines earlier this week when the UK Government said that office workers in England should work from home if they can to slow the spread of the virus.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine sits down with Daniel Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media to talk about working from home in the long run and whether this needs specific management. The pair discuss the recent news around why the Silicon Valley giant Facebook is recruiting for a ‘Remote Work Director’. In addition, the pair speak to an employment lawyer, as well as two seasoned HR practitioners, to find out whether employers need someone to exclusively head up teams of staff who are working from home.