Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing
Wednesday
23rd September 2020
Why this firm is allowing staff to 'work from anywhere'

Why this firm is allowing staff to 'work from anywhere'

The past few months have highlighted the importance of better work/life balance, since more employees have been granted the choice of working from home amid the global pandemic. This has prompted many businesses, including the likes of Twitter and RBS Bank, to allow employees to work remotely for however long they wish. Plus, with several studies indicating that staff no longer want to return to the workplace, employers are starting to re-think their working models. For example, research from the bank Morgan Stanley has found that only 34% of UK employees have gone back to the office, meanwhile a survey of 2,000 staff by Theta Financial Reporting discovered that 57% did not want to go back to “the normal way of working in an office environment with normal office hours”. Now,...

