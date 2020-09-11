Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing
Wednesday
23rd September 2020
FREE to Register
Season 5

PODCAST | How HR can prevent burnout in the function

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can prevent burnout in the function

The HR function has played an instrumental role during the pandemic and it is likely that workloads have crept up.

In this week’s podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine Digital Media to discuss how HR can prevent burnout in the function. This follows a recent story where an HR partner broke down over burnout and too much work. The pair share statistics on the damaging impact of burnout as well as some solutions from Tortilla’s Head of People.

 

HR Grapevine is bringing together leading HR practitioners and experts to discuss benefit and wellbeing, from strategy development to the latest best practice. Join us at HR Grapevine VIRTUAL: Employee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing on 23rd September to learn new and innovative ways to reward and nurture the health of your people in times of unprecedented social and economic disruption.

Register for free

How will work perks change post-COVID?

Up Next:

PODCAST | How will work perks change post-COVID?

You might also like

Workers urged to 'go all out' to keep firm afloat
Elon Musk | Workers urged to 'go all out' to keep firm afloat
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
3 tips for tackling employee burnout
Pandemic wellbeing | 3 tips for tackling employee burnout
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Staff burnout doubles during pandemic
Lockdown wellbeing | Staff burnout doubles during pandemic
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Related Content

Calls for systemic change in L&D
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Inclusion | Calls for systemic change in L&D

Feature
4 mins read
5 Tips For Building Trust As A Manager
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | 5 Tips For Building Trust As A Manager

Insight
4 mins read
Keeping a strong culture when working remote
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Star Interview | Keeping a strong culture when working remote

Magazine
9 mins read
Third of employees are scared about returning to work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Pandemic | Third of employees are scared about returning to work

News
4 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence