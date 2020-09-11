The HR function has played an instrumental role during the pandemic and it is likely that workloads have crept up.

In this week’s podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine Digital Media to discuss how HR can prevent burnout in the function. This follows a recent story where an HR partner broke down over burnout and too much work. The pair share statistics on the damaging impact of burnout as well as some solutions from Tortilla’s Head of People.



