How to prepare for multiple job interviews at once

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, many employees have been made redundant. EasyJet, John Lewis and Harrods are just some of the companies that have made redundancy announcements so far. This will have left a large portion of people seeking new work.
As such, the level of competition in the UK jobs market is rife. Data from CV-Library found that the number of jobs being advertised on its site fell by 47% in July, compared to the same period the previous year. To put the jobs shortage into context, the BBC reported on the Leeds-based firm Northern Monk Brewing Company who received more than 1,000 applicants for a single role.
