'Furlough fraud' | First arrest sends stark warning to employers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
First arrest sends stark warning to employers

When the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this year, many analysts questioned the ability of HMRC to regulate its implementation and usage, given the mass scale on which it was adopted.

The scheme, which facilitates furloughed staff members receiving 80% of their wages by the taxpayer, which can be up to £2,500 per month, is estimated to have cost the public £19.6billion so far. By the Government’s own analysis at its height, furlough was being used by one-quarter of the UK’s workforce – yet numbers have dropped as lockdown measures continue to ease across the country.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

Already have an account?
  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

Lawyers share biggest HR COVID-19 blunders to watch out for
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Legal | Lawyers share biggest HR COVID-19 blunders to watch out for

Feature
6 mins read
Managing a distributed remote workforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Compliance | Managing a distributed remote workforce

Insight
3 mins read
Give tribunals £100k damages power, top lawyers suggest
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Legal | Give tribunals £100k damages power, top lawyers suggest

News
5 mins read
HR tips for sensitively laying off staff
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | HR tips for sensitively laying off staff

Podcast
15 mins
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence