Should HR use gendered language in job adverts?

Ensuring that job adverts are open and accessible to a diverse slate of candidates is key to securing the best talent.

In this week’s podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Jade Burke, Editor at myGrapevine, to discuss gendered language in job adverts. The pair take an in-depth look at one of HR Grapevine’s recent stories: regarding the firm Thames Water which culled ‘masculine’ words from its job adverts and saw impressive results.

The pair speak to a recruiter about what employers should focus on when crafting job adverts, an HR professional about the importance of looking at everything through a ‘diversity lens’, as well as a legal expert who laid down the UK law.