You might also like

With the mercury soaring into scorching temperatures this week, it will likely be an unbearable period for remote workers who don’t have access to fans and air conditioning units.

In this week’s podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Kieran Howells, Deputy Editor at Executive Grapevine Digital Media to talk about working from home during a heatwave. The pair speak to a legal expert to find out if employers have a legal obligation towards remote staff when the weather is hot. They also share tips from Stephanie Easton, Head of People at London Marathon Events about how the people function can support staff.



HR Grapevine's Virtual Event: HR Technology takes place on 1st & 2nd July 2020. You can view the full agenda here or register for free by filling out the form below.