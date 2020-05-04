HR Technology
1st & 2nd July
FREE to Register

Employee experience | How is coronavirus impacting work culture?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How is coronavirus impacting work culture?

The organisational culture, which encompasses values and behaviours that make up a unique workplace environment, is important.

Maintaining a healthy corporate culture will allow businesses to reap the benefits of employee engagement and productivity, staff retention and higher output, and, ultimately, better commercial success. Particularly when a business is trying to navigate a turbulent time, having full employee buy-in and support from staff is crucial to surviving. And a good corporate culture is essential to achieving that as is shown by the stats. 94% of executives and 88% of employees believe that a distinct workplace culture is the key to business success, according to Deloitte research. In addition, research from CultureIQ found that employees’ ratings of company qualities – including work environment, value alignment and mission – are 20% higher at firms with strong company cultures.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

5 key lessons from CIPD conference
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Future of work | 5 key lessons from CIPD conference

Feature
5 mins read
How to successfully handle disputes at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Conflict management | How to successfully handle disputes at work

Insight
1 mins read
Should employees' personal beliefs impact their job?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Beliefs | Should employees' personal beliefs impact their job?

Long Read
8 mins read
Assessing the dark triad of personality at work - Can your organisation afford not to?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Personality | Assessing the dark triad of personality at work - Can your organisation afford not to?

Magazine
4 mins read
Lap-dancing clubs used to inspire staff to hit targets
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | Lap-dancing clubs used to inspire staff to hit targets

News
4 mins read
Podcast: Office design & employee experience
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | Podcast: Office design & employee experience

Podcast
2 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence