Strategy | Why Virgin Media is focussing on inclusivity during the pandemic

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why Virgin Media is focussing on inclusivity during the pandemic

There is a growing risk that some of the UK’s most vulnerable workers are going to be even more isolated during the lockdown period – especially with many businesses focussing on survival.

Yet, as Vic Whitehouse, Inclusion Lead at Virgin Media, explained “for those people who are now working from home, particularly those who are classed as vulnerable, there is a growing risk that their self-isolation will lead to feelings of separation and loneliness as they feel disconnected from society.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Related Content

HR's guide to workplace ghosting
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Communication | HR's guide to workplace ghosting

Feature
4 mins read
The financial wellbeing of women at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Equality | The financial wellbeing of women at work

Insight
5 mins read
Should employees' personal beliefs impact their job?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Beliefs | Should employees' personal beliefs impact their job?

Long Read
8 mins read
Gary Lineker at centre of hourly pay row
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

BBC | Gary Lineker at centre of hourly pay row

News
3 mins read
S2 Ep3: D&I in the hiring process
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | S2 Ep3: D&I in the hiring process

Podcast
1 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence