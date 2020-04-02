Stonegate Pub's HRD on the firm's female mentoring programme

Diversity should be at the heart of every Board.

Having diverse representation among the Board will ensure that varied perspectives and experiences are shared so that the business can make the best and most informed decisions to help them prosper going forwards. According to a study by Deloitte, 93% of business leaders agree that diversity plays an integral part in the decision-making process, particularly at Board-level. Despite this, the same report revealed that just under 16% of leaders consider diversity a priority when recruiting new talent onto the Board. Numerous companies, including Domino’s Pizza, Lloyds Banking Group and Ocado, have been outed in this report for their alleged lack of gender diversity at the top. However, one company has expressed a commitment to supporting and developing female employees on their journey to accessing more senior roles in the business.