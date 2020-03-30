Retention | 5 tips for retaining top talent

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
5 tips for retaining top talent

Few things are more important to a business than retaining top talent.

Although high turnover is indicative of deeper-rooted issues within a business, assessing the surface impact of losing your talent should be worrying enough; Acas research stated that the average cost of replacing an employee within the UK is around £30,000, with £25,000 of that cost coming from a loss of productivity in the 28 weeks it takes to get a new hire up to speed.

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

You might also like

How to retain valuable top talent
Staff engagement | How to retain valuable top talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Top tips for retaining your best talent
Retention | Top tips for retaining your best talent
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The five worst 'red flags' that put off employees
Retention | The five worst 'red flags' that put off employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Related Content

Small HR steps for building a big culture
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing | Small HR steps for building a big culture

Feature
5 mins read
4 reasons why graduates could solve your hiring issues
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Startups | 4 reasons why graduates could solve your hiring issues

Insight
3 mins read
Exploring the UK's 'Best Place to Work in 2019'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Anglian Water | Exploring the UK's 'Best Place to Work in 2019'

Long Read
4 mins read
Are we heading into an engagement crisis?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Engagement | Are we heading into an engagement crisis?

Magazine
4 mins read
Employment levels slump amid Brexit uncertainties
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

ONS | Employment levels slump amid Brexit uncertainties

News
3 mins read
HR on the Grapevine: Flexible working & burnout
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | HR on the Grapevine: Flexible working & burnout

Podcast
1 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence