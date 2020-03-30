Culture | 3 firms showcase creative engagement tactics

3 firms showcase creative engagement tactics

When working remotely, it can be difficult to maintain morale and ensure everyone is as engaged as possible. As such, three firms have recently revealed how they are tackling this, despite the current coronavirus crisis.

Sharing on LinkedIn, the LEGO Group revealed that its employee engagement team had come up with new and creative ways to stay connected with the help of a daily afternoon coffee talk. The post read: “Our employee engagement team has daily afternoon coffee talks with the fun twist of wearing a new facial or head accessory every time. Stay safe!”

