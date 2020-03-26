HR conference | UNLEASH cancels two events due to coronavirus

UNLEASH cancels two events due to coronavirus

Global HR exhibition and conference giant UNLEASH, which holds events in locations such as Paris, London and Las Vegas, has announced the cancellation of two of its upcoming events.

This is due to health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, placing it in a ‘force majeure’ situation.

