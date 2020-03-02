GiffGaff & Ella's Kitchen reveal how to empower your workforce

HR has the ability to facilitate massive change within the workforce; instilling confidence in employees, improving their working conditions and taking a considerate approach to curating company culture will not only improve output but also empower employees to bring their genuine selves to work and invest in their companies on a deeper level.
This deep and essential topic will be discussed in detail by a host of innovating HR leaders at the upcoming HR Grapevine Live event, which will come to London for one day only later this month (March 12 2020). The event is set to bring together some of the most innovative HR practitioners from the UK’s biggest brands, including giffgaff and Ella’s Kitchen, to give the audience an exclusive insight into their own successes in this area.
