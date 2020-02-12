S2 Ep6: Can staff skive due to stormy weather?

Earlier this week, Storm Ciara hit national headlines. The gale, which has been dubbed ‘the storm of the century’, has caused a wealth of rain, wind and intense thunderstorms. This has resulted in travel disruptions, fallen trees and mass disruptions in some areas of the country. While temporary sunshine spells may have convinced you that the bad weather has passed, new information has suggested that it is far from over.
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.