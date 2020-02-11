Storm Ciara: Should staff be able to work flexibly?

In the wake of Storm Ciara, the UK has been battered with treacherous weather conditions and high winds over the last few days. The ‘biggest storm of the century’ has swept through the country resulting in fallen trees – which have blocked major roads and train lines in some instances – flooding and a mass of disruption.
With many travel operators advising customers not to travel – and with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for wind and poor weather – those workers relying on public transport to get into work may have difficulties making it into the office. So, to ensure that staff aren’t put in any unnecessary danger – or are wasting the whole morning attempting to make it into the office – should HR allow them to work more flexibly until it all blows over?
* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.
If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.
We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!
However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.
Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.
Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.