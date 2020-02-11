Storm Ciara: Should staff be able to work flexibly?

In the wake of Storm Ciara, the UK has been battered with treacherous weather conditions and high winds over the last few days. The ‘biggest storm of the century’ has swept through the country resulting in fallen trees – which have blocked major roads and train lines in some instances – flooding and a mass of disruption.

With many travel operators advising customers not to travel – and with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for wind and poor weather – those workers relying on public transport to get into work may have difficulties making it into the office. So, to ensure that staff aren’t put in any unnecessary danger – or are wasting the whole morning attempting to make it into the office – should HR allow them to work more flexibly until it all blows over?