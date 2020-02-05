Sexual misconduct | What do 1 in 5 Brits get up to at lunch?

While most workers may spend their lunch break eating a sandwich, browsing the internet or shopping, a new study by Tic Watches found that a large proportion of professionals utilise this mid-day break to do something far more questionable.

The study revealed that almost one in five (18%) of workers admitted to having sex with a colleague whilst on their lunch break – with Monday lunchtime being the most-utilised period of meeting for this.

