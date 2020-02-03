Which benefits do staff value the most?

Various studies have evidenced that making employees feel valued and appreciated at work has a profound impact not just on wellbeing – although this is obviously an essential element of these initiatives – but also on retention, talent attraction, quality of work produced, sickness absence and as such, the bottom line.
For example, staff who feel that their company keeps their wellbeing at the core of its function are 70% less likely to search for a new position elsewhere, according to Deloitte's research. That means less turnover, less recruitment, and onboarding costs and more knowledge retained inside of the company, whilst 84% of employees who believe that their company listens to their concerns feel a high level of job satisfaction, according to Officevibe statistics.
