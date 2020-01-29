Work perks | Are hangover days inclusive enough?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Are hangover days inclusive enough?

You’ve woken up with a fuzzy head, a dry throat and sleepier than you ever thought possible, with the added regret that you shouldn’t have headed out for a few wines after work last night.

But then you remember, you don’t have to go into work with this stonking hangover as your employer offers a work perk that would likely have been unheard of ten years prior.

To continue reading FREE content

To continue reading
FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox, enter your details below

Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

You might also like

10 most unique office perks
Hangover days & Netflix | 10 most unique office perks
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
65% of UK firms provide added benefits to married employees
Unequal perks | 65% of UK firms provide added benefits to married employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
3 in 5 Millennials think 'work perks' are gimmicks
Benefits | 3 in 5 Millennials think 'work perks' are gimmicks
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Related Content

Does taking annual leave cure burnout?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing | Does taking annual leave cure burnout?

Feature
3 mins read
Innovation generation: explaining the HR tech disconnect
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Infographic | Innovation generation: explaining the HR tech disconnect

Insight
1 mins read
Exploring the UK's 'Best Place to Work in 2019'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Anglian Water | Exploring the UK's 'Best Place to Work in 2019'

Long Read
4 mins read
What are the top influencing factors on wellbeing investment?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | What are the top influencing factors on wellbeing investment?

Magazine
3 mins read
Sunday Times staff say workplace 'filled with unpaid interns'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Privilege | Sunday Times staff say workplace 'filled with unpaid interns'

News
3 mins read
HR on the Grapevine: Flexible working & burnout
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | HR on the Grapevine: Flexible working & burnout

Podcast
1 mins read
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence