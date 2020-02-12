More Insights on This Topic

*Representative data based upon an 8% sample of Zoek’s active hirers.
Concerns have also been expressed by hospitality hirers and employers. Hospitality Recruitment specialists, advertising roles on Zoek, support: “This will definitely have an effect in the hospitality and catering industry as at the moment a vast percentage of the workforce are international workers. In specific, recruiting for Chef roles will become even more of a challenge due to the new points-based system. A Chef would need to reach a minimum of 70 points, which is not going to be easily achievable.”
Healthcare recruitment specialists add: “Even with the international workers currently employed in healthcare, there is still not enough workforce to cover the demand in low skill and entry-level roles. Hence this will certainly make our job more challenging in meeting our clients’ needs.”
In an already competitive hiring market, the candidate sourcing experience is rapidly changing. The war for talent is nothing new but the war for candidate retention has only just started heating up. With these shifts and challenges that British companies are now called to face, Zoek as a UK job board business, commits to offering the skills, knowledge and an affordable solution to support employers’ staff sourcing needs.
Managing Director of Zoek, Diana Campbell, commented: “Fully perceiving the need for low-skilled workers, it is acknowledged that they are as vital by any economy as high-skill people are. Remaining close to SME’s, LSE’s, charities and recruitment agencies nationwide, Zoek will keep investing in creating opportunities on a vast scale. We aim to offer a premium, yet affordable candidate recruitment solution based on a cutting-edge AI technology and a newly introduced pay-per-application service model.”
Find out more about Zoek