New podcast | The state of play for remote work in 2024

The state of play for remote work in 2024
Zellis

In this week's edition of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Kieran Howells sits down once again with Gethin Nadin, an award winning author who serves as CIO at Zellis, and Jacqui Summons, a prominent Chief People Officer herself, and an NED at Zellis.

The trio explore some fresh and often under-considered elements in the ongoing debate around remote working, and employee experience.

