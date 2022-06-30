Are we failing younger generations of workers?

In this edition of our special ‘Workplace of Now’ series, produced with our partners at Zellis, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski welcomes back Jacqui Summons, Chief People Officer at EMIS Health and a Non-Executive Director at Zellis, to talk about the younger generation of workers and whether they are being failed by HR teams.

The pair have an insightful discussion about hybrid working and how it may favour more experienced colleagues, the investments businesses need to make to meet the needs of the future, and how hybrid working is impacting career progression.