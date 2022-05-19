HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Workplace of Now

Workplace of Now | How do we define a healthy workplace?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How do we define a healthy workplace?
Promoted by How do we define a healthy workplace?

In this installment of our special "Workplace of Now" series presented along with Zellis, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski speaks with Gethin Nadin, Chief Innovation Officer at Zellis to define what comprises a healthy workplace.

The pair discusses how the pandemic has impacted workplace health when it comes to individuals, teams and company culture, the role HR teams play in fostering employee and company health, and the markers of a healthy organisation.

