Workplace of Now

Workplace of Now | Empathy in HR Leadership

Empathy in HR Leadership
In the second episode of Workplace of Now, presented along with Zellis, host Erik Niewiarowski speaks with Gethin Nadin, Chief Innovation Officer at Zellis, on the importance of empathy in HR Leadership.

The pair discuss how leaders can ensure they’re listening to their employees, the intersection of productivity, performance and wellbeing, along with the key metrics that HR leaders should be exploring when it comes to wellbeing.

