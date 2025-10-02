More from YourCause

Our research shows that companies with dual programmes – both volunteering and giving - saw 11.7% engagement compared to 4.5% for those with giving only and 9.1% for volunteering only. This is likely because combined offerings cater to a wider employee base and provide a variety of accessible entry points for participation.
What you can do: Today’s employees value flexibility and the freedom to choose how they give their time. Offering integrated CSR strategies that give your team multiple ways to participate can significantly reduce barriers to entry and act as a key driver for workforce engagement and satisfaction with your programmes.
Between the cost-of-living crisis and economic instability, many UK workers are experiencing increasing anxiety around how they spend their money. This concern has now trickled into the philanthropic sector, with everyday givers (employees that give under £1000 annually) donating less often and in lower amounts than in previous years.
What you can do: The good news? Your business can take steps to reverse this trend by:
Offering more flexible giving methods (including popular options like payroll giving)
Providing multiple currencies options for business units across regions
Leveraging incentives like matching programmes and gamified elements like team competitions.
Organisations with 1,001-5,000 employees continue to lead the way in volunteer engagement, boasting a 63.05% participation rate. Companies of this size also had the highest average giving engagement (16.91%) in comparison to larger companies. Higher participation in smaller firms could be attributed to the fact that smaller companies have more agile cultures that allow for deeper community involvement.
What you can do: Start by looking at the annual industry findings to benchmark engagement for your sector. Then, explore how other UK companies are executing successful engagement programmes. Consider adopting a similar approach to ensure your engagement strategy remains relevant and positioned for optimal success.
This year, Environmental and Social Causes joined the ranking as one of top causes employees want to support. This data not only offers insight into the kind of causes teams care about; it also reflects the importance of considering the way employee behaviours change year over year.
What you can do: Identify which cause areas matter most to your team, then consider introducing more relevant social impact volunteering opportunities.
To further deepen engagement, we recommend:
Aligning your activity with key moments that matter throughout the year like Earth Day
Offering Employee Resource Groups that allow employees with similar values and interests to connect
Using Engagement Elements to highlight specific events, topics, or employee stories to your team.
Ultimately, including more employee voice in your programmes will empower them to connect and participate more deeply, which in turn, can foster a stronger sense of purpose and higher overall engagement.
Whether you’re building a new programme or refining an existing one, successful engagement in 2026 will rely on more flexibility, accessibility, and personalisation.
As you plan ahead, insights like these as well as broader industry findings, found in our annual UK CSR Industry Report, will be valuable assets for pressure-testing your strategy and uncovering gaps and opportunities for stronger participation. Ultimately, when applied with intention, these recommendations can help transform CSR from a set of activities into a strategic tool for purpose, one that feels relevant, resonant, and worth showing up for.
Looking take your employee engagement strategy to the next level? Our team of social impact experts are here to help you create a people-centric approach to help maximise productivity, wellbeing, and overall satisfaction within your business.
