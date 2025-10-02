More from YourCause

By Gavin Miller, Strategic Partnerships Lead UK, YourCause from Blackbaud.

This year, businesses across the world experienced a significant shift: global employee engagement declined for the second time in just over a decade.

With only 21% of employees feeling invested in their jobs, HR, CSR, and employee engagement leaders are faced with the glaring question: How do we keep our teams interested and bought into our mission as a company?

Today, top businesses across the UK are utilising Corporate Social Responsibility to boost team morale and motivation, enhance recruitment and retention, provide opportunities for personal growth and skill development and instil a sense of purpose and create a positive, values-driven workplace culture.

Of course, it’s no longer enough to simply offer social impact programmes. Real success, especially in 2026, involves ensuring that your initiatives are smart, scalable, and aligned with employee values.

To help you plan your approach effectively, we’ve collected data from 130+ UK companies to uncover the top 4 employee engagement and CSR trends you need to know.

1. Companies That Offer Both Giving and Volunteering Programmes See Higher Employee Participation Than Those Offering Just One

Our research shows that companies with dual programmes – both volunteering and giving - saw 11.7% engagement compared to 4.5% for those with giving only and 9.1% for volunteering only. This is likely because combined offerings cater to a wider employee base and provide a variety of accessible entry points for participation.

What you can do: Today’s employees value flexibility and the freedom to choose how they give their time. Offering integrated CSR strategies that give your team multiple ways to participate can significantly reduce barriers to entry and act as a key driver for workforce engagement and satisfaction with your programmes.

2. Small donors seem to be scaling back their charitable contributions.

Between the cost-of-living crisis and economic instability, many UK workers are experiencing increasing anxiety around how they spend their money. This concern has now trickled into the philanthropic sector, with everyday givers (employees that give under £1000 annually) donating less often and in lower amounts than in previous years.

What you can do: The good news? Your business can take steps to reverse this trend by:

Offering more flexible giving methods (including popular options like payroll giving)

Providing multiple currencies options for business units across regions

Leveraging incentives like matching programmes and gamified elements like team competitions.

3. Small-Medium Companies Continue to Make a Big Impact

Organisations with 1,001-5,000 employees continue to lead the way in volunteer engagement, boasting a 63.05% participation rate. Companies of this size also had the highest average giving engagement (16.91%) in comparison to larger companies. Higher participation in smaller firms could be attributed to the fact that smaller companies have more agile cultures that allow for deeper community involvement.

What you can do: Start by looking at the annual industry findings to benchmark engagement for your sector. Then, explore how other UK companies are executing successful engagement programmes. Consider adopting a similar approach to ensure your engagement strategy remains relevant and positioned for optimal success.

4. Employee Priorities are Shifting

This year, Environmental and Social Causes joined the ranking as one of top causes employees want to support. This data not only offers insight into the kind of causes teams care about; it also reflects the importance of considering the way employee behaviours change year over year.

What you can do: Identify which cause areas matter most to your team, then consider introducing more relevant social impact volunteering opportunities.

To further deepen engagement, we recommend:

Aligning your activity with key moments that matter throughout the year like Earth Day

Offering Employee Resource Groups that allow employees with similar values and interests to connect

Using Engagement Elements to highlight specific events, topics, or employee stories to your team.

Ultimately, including more employee voice in your programmes will empower them to connect and participate more deeply, which in turn, can foster a stronger sense of purpose and higher overall engagement.

Key Takeaways

Whether you’re building a new programme or refining an existing one, successful engagement in 2026 will rely on more flexibility, accessibility, and personalisation.

As you plan ahead, insights like these as well as broader industry findings, found in our annual UK CSR Industry Report, will be valuable assets for pressure-testing your strategy and uncovering gaps and opportunities for stronger participation. Ultimately, when applied with intention, these recommendations can help transform CSR from a set of activities into a strategic tool for purpose, one that feels relevant, resonant, and worth showing up for.

Let’s Talk

Looking take your employee engagement strategy to the next level? Our team of social impact experts are here to help you create a people-centric approach to help maximise productivity, wellbeing, and overall satisfaction within your business.

Get in touch